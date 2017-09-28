1 Killed In Overnight Shooting In Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) –– Police are investigating a deadly shooting in New Castle County.

It happened just after midnight Thursday on the 4300 block of Miller Road in Wilmington.

Police say a 33-year-old man was shot in the head. He was found dead inside a parked car.

Authorities are trying to figure out a motive.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police.

