Comcast CEO Helps Put Books In Philadelphia Classrooms

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An effort to put classroom libraries in Philadelphia schools has reached its fundraising goal, with the final dollars donated by the CEO of Comcast.
A $450,000 gift from the foundation run by Comcast CEO Brian Roberts and his wife Aileen is pushing the School District of Philadelphia’s “Right Books Campaign” past its $3.5 million goal. The campaign puts libraries in 1,900 kindergarten through third-grade Philadelphia classrooms, with books aligned to students’ individual reading levels.
City Launches Initiative To Reduce Energy Usage
Brian Roberts says the gift will help the district toward its goal of having students reading on grade level by age 8.
“What’s great about this program is, you know, there’s going to be 500 books in every library when this is now complete. And so it’s a tangible way to get involved.”
The fund drive is coordinated by the Fund for the School District of Philadelphia, the district’s charitable nonprofit.