Chester County Man Accused Of Killing Neighbor Faces New Charge

By Kristen Johanson
Filed Under: Chester County, Kristen Johanson

CHESTER COUNTY, PA (CBS) — The Chester County man accused of murdering his neighbor during an argument last month faced a judge Thursday afternoon. He’s now facing an additional charge.

Clayton Carter is charged with violating the state’s open carry law. Prosecutors believe the 51-year-old purposely concealed the gun they say he used to kill his neighbor, Brooks Jennings.

According to testimony from a West Goshen Township detective, Carter said he grabbed a gun from his house and put it into his sweatshirt pocket.

Investigators say Carter admitted to shooting Jennings twice in the head — but he contends it was in self defense, because Jennings was armed.

Police testified that only Carter’s DNA was on the handle of a knife found at the scene – a point the defense argued was hearsay since no formal lab report has been presented.

Carter faces first degree murder charges and is due back in court next month for a formal arraignment.

