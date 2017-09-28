Firefighters Save Two People From Ocean, Deliver Baby Over 4-Day Span

BRIGANTINE, N.J. (CBS) – It was an eventful four days for the Brigantine Fire Department earlier this week as they were busy saving lives and introducing a new one.

Things got interesting early last Friday morning when a call came in for a pregnant woman who didn’t think she could make it to the hospital before delivery.

Firefighters Thomas Bordonaro and Chase Malia had to help deliver the baby in the ambulance truck on the way to the hospital.

“Number one call I’ve had so far, definitely very memorable. Probably won’t forget this for the rest of my career,” says Bordonaro.

Then Friday afternoon, firefighters helped an unconscious man pulled from the surf by giving him life-saving CPR.

On Monday, there was another water rescue as well as a structure fire.

Crews were able to limit damage to mostly a deck and exterior of the house.

“Having all that in the stretch of four days made the job more interesting,” says Capt. Chris Solari.