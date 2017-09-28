2 Women Celebrating 102nd Birthdays Offer Advice On Living A Long Life

TAMPA (CBS) –– Two women in Tampa are celebrating milestone birthdays.
They just turned 102 years old! Both were born on the exact same day in 1915.
They met recently after a TV station in Tampa sent a photographer to the birthday party one of them was celebrating. But the photographer accidentally went to the other 102-year-old’s birthday.
Marc Anthony, Jennifer Lopez Team Up For Puerto Rico Relief Effort
After becoming connected by that mistake, the two women decided to chat by phone.
They also offered some tips on how to live a long life.
“I had my first cigarette when I was 12 years old, I didn’t like the taste and that was it,” said Mary Torre. “Drink? I like a drink once in a while.”
Delta Flights To Offer Free In-Flight Texting
“Just love everybody and treat everybody right,” said St. Elmo Burnett.
They also suggest prayer, keeping busy, and staying close to family!