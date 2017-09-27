NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Zeoli Show Log 09.27.17

By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Alabama, Donald Trump, Jones Act, Judge Roy Moore, Puerto Rico, Secretary Tom Price, Sen. Luther Strange, Tax Reform

3pm- While speaking with reporters, Donald Trump expressed unhappiness with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s decision to unnecessarily use government funded private jets for transportation. 

3:05pm- Earlier today, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced the Congressional plan for tax reform. 

3:10pm- Would suspending the 1920’s Jones Act allow Puerto Rico to get hurricane aid more swiftly? 

3:30pm- While speaking in Indianapolis, President Trump discussed his goals for tax reform which included a simplified tax code, lower corporate tax rates, and the largest tax cut in the country’s history. 

4:10pm- In last night’s Alabama Senate Primary, Judge Roy Moore defeated sitting Senator Luther Strange to become the Republican Nominee. 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch