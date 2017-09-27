Zeoli Show Log 09.27.17

3pm- While speaking with reporters, Donald Trump expressed unhappiness with Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price’s decision to unnecessarily use government funded private jets for transportation.
3:05pm- Earlier today, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan announced the Congressional plan for tax reform.
3:10pm- Would suspending the 1920’s Jones Act allow Puerto Rico to get hurricane aid more swiftly?
3:30pm- While speaking in Indianapolis, President Trump discussed his goals for tax reform which included a simplified tax code, lower corporate tax rates, and the largest tax cut in the country’s history.
4:10pm- In last night’s Alabama Senate Primary, Judge Roy Moore defeated sitting Senator Luther Strange to become the Republican Nominee.