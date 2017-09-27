Woman Accused Of Luring Teen Into Sex Work Pleads Guilty

MOUNT HOLLY, N.J. (AP) — A woman accused of helping to lure a 17-year-old girl to a motel for a babysitting job and then forcing her to take drugs and work as a prostitute for 10 days has pleaded guilty to a conspiracy charge.

Adria Regn faces a five-year prison term when she’s sentenced Jan. 5. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to conspiracy to facilitate human trafficking.

Authorities say Regn and her 19-year-old boyfriend, Christopher White, lured the teen to a motel room in October, asking her to babysit Regn’s two young children. But they instead allegedly gave her methamphetamine, forced her to have sex with several men and threatened to beat her if she left.

The girl eventually escaped after the two fell asleep.

White’s charges are still pending. His public defender has declined comment.

