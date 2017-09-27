Why ‘Philly’s Paparazzi’ Talks About Preventing Suicide: A KYW Podcast

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you’ve seen pictures from a swanky fundraiser or cocktail party in Philadelphia, chances are, you’ve seen HughE Dillon at work.
He’s been called Philly’s Paparazzi (even though, yes, there is just one of him), and for ten years, HughE and his camera have been just about everywhere. And he’s taken the tens of thousands of readers of his blog Philly Chit Chat along for the ride.
This week on Scroll Down, why HughE decided Philadelphia needed a paparazzo, how he built a career out of it, and the deeply personal story behind his role as an advocate for suicide prevention.
Below are the links we talked about on the show.
The Suicide Prevention Lifeline number is 1-800-273-8255.
The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention:
HughE’s Philly Chit Chat blog:
Scroll Down is hosted and produced by Tom Rickert in the KYW Studies in Philadelphia. You can follow the show on Twitter @ScrollDownKYW. And you can follow Tom at @teerick.
Find Scroll Down KYW on the new Radio.com app, on Apple Podcasts, or wherever you get your podcasts, and subscribe!