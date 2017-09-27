Virginia Police Catch Pot-Bellied Pig That Was On Loose For Weeks

HENRICO, Va. (AP) — A pot-bellied pig that had been on the loose for weeks in a Virginia neighborhood has been nabbed by police.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the pig had become a familiar sight in Henrico’s Twin Hickory subdivision as it scurried around the neighborhood.

Police finally caught the pig Tuesday morning after it briefly held up traffic on a busy street.

Lt. Shawn Sears of the Henrico Animal Protection Police said officers had been hearing reports for weeks about sightings of the pig.

On their Facebook page , Henrico police posted video of them chasing the animal. “Just another day at the office,” police wrote.

Sears said the pig is likely a pet that escaped.

If the pig’s owner doesn’t come forward to claim him, police plan to place him with an animal rescue organization.

