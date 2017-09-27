Police: Man In White Van Approaching Children, Asking Them To Come See His Puppy

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) –– Authorities in Chester County are investigating reports of possible attempts of child lurings in West Caln Township.
West Caln Township Police say the first incident was reported at a bus stop near the 1700 block of Telegraph Road, just before 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. According to police, a man in a white van was approaching children and asking them to come towards his van to see his puppy. The same van had been spotted in the area the day before.
Later that day, around 3:30 p.m., a bus driver at Staff at Kings Highway Elementary School reported seeing a suspicious white van in the area of Lammey and Compass Roads. The bus driver told police that students saw a white male juvenile running from the back of the van. He was seen running south on Compass Road.
The van in that incident is described to have “very bright round headlights.”
No other incidents have been reported.
Anyone having similar incidents or requesting further information is asked to contact the West Caln Township Police Department at 610-384-3115 Ext. 0 or at tipline@westcalnpolice.org.