Pete Mackanin: ‘I Assume I’ll Be Back, But You Never Know’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Phillies manager Pete Mackanin hasn’t yet been told he’ll be back in 2018.

Mackanin signed an extension through the 2018 season back in May, but admits he’s a bit uncertain about his future with the club.

“I assume I’ll be back here,” Mackanin told Angelo Cataldi and the 94WIP Morning Show on Wednesday. “[General manager] Matt [Klentak] and I get along fine, but he hasn’t said directly that, ‘You’re definitely coming back,’ nor have the coaches been told anything. So, this is a funny business, you never know. I’ve been on teams before where I thought everything was fine and I’ve got the axe. So, it’s not that big of a deal. I assume I’ll be back, but until I’m told, ‘You’re definitely coming back,’ I don’t take anything for granted.”

Mackanin, 66, took over as the Phillies manager in June of 2015 and is currently 147-206.

After going 29-58 during the first half of the season this year, the Phillies have surged back and put together an impressive 34-37 second half record. Furthermore, they’re among the best hitting teams in baseball since the all-star break.

He’s proud of the way he kept the club together.

“The coaches and I have to remain positive the whole year. I’ve made some mistakes along the way, which everybody does, but in general I’m pleased that the guys kept playing hard. I think everybody played hard the entire season and that was, basically, my goal — was to make sure whatever we did, we did the best we could.”