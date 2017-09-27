Perkiomen Valley School District Wants Voters’ Voice On Plan To Install Turf Athletic Field

NORRISTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — A school district in Montgomery County is considering turf athletic fields, but before they borrow the money, they’re asking voters to weigh in on the decision on election day.
Perkiomen Valley Superintendent doctor Barbara Russell says the November 7 referendum will ask voters whether or not they agree with the district borrowing $2 million to install a multi-use artificial turf field.
“In the hopes that voters feel they have a voice in this decision,” said Russell.
1 In 5 Teens Has Suffered A Concussion, Study Finds
Phase one would replace the soccer field with a multi-use facility, phase two would focus on the football field.
Dr. Russell says many neighboring districts have made the switch to turf, benefiting not only athletics but also band.
“Lots of our athletic teams that are part of Perkiomen Valley prefer this surface as do our community youth organizations,” she said. “They rent our fields now and have expressed an interest in turf surfaces.”
As for possible health concerns with turf fields, Dr. Russell says that is an ongoing conversation and they’re sharing resources on the PVSD website.