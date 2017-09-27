Pennsylvania Budget Remains In Limbo

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — As September winds to a close, the prospects remain uncertain for a resolution to Pennsylvania’s months-old standoff over how to fully fund the state’s budget.

It’s been two-and-a-half months since the budget became law. It’s been more than two weeks since the state House pushed through a revenue plan that relies in part on what backers say is surplus money in special funding streams to avoid major tax increases. And it’s been just over one week since the Senate officially rejected the House plan and the state’s credit was downgraded by Standard and Poor’s. On one hand, House Republican spokesman Steve Miskin says:

“Since the Senate’s action last week, there have been a number of conversations between the leaders and the administration.”

But, on the other hand:

“Every so often as things seem to progress, it ends up taking a number of steps back.”

Miskin says, however, legislative leaders are keenly aware that the calendar is about to flip to October.