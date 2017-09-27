NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Mom, Son Arrested For Shoplifting After Plan To Distract Walmart Employees Backfires

By Molly Daly
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two people have been charged with shoplifting and other offenses after police say their scheme to distract store employees at a Walmart store in Egg Harbor Township backfired.

Detective Sergeant Mike Finnerty says police got a call early Tuesday morning  from employees at the Walmart on Black Horse Pike, who said a shopper told them she couldn’t find her 8-year-old granddaughter.

22007908 1685702854787113 3186626012049606789 n Mom, Son Arrested For Shoplifting After Plan To Distract Walmart Employees Backfires

(credit: Egg Harbor Township Police)

“In our world that’s a little interesting at that time of the day, it was just 12:45 a.m.,” Finnerty explained. “She says she last sees the juvenile in the jewelry section, which just happens to be at the rear of the store.”

Meanwhile, a man the grandmother, 58-year-old Donna Hall, said was a friend who happened to be there was busy up front.

“He took some empty bags and he was filling them with clothing and candy,” Finnerty said.

The ruse might’ve worked, says Finnerty, but the store had been placed on lockdown to search for the girl. And when police arrived, they determined the missing child didn’t exist.

The alleged friend turned out to be Donna’s son, 30-year-old Nicholas Hall.

He’s been charged with shoplifting, drug possession and other offenses. His mother also has been charged with shoplifting, and making a false public alarm.

