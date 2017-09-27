Woman Out Shopping Helps Deliver A Baby At Target

Filed Under: Talkers, Target

ATLANTA (CNN) — Tanya St. Preux went into a store to pick up some stuff — and left with a newborn.

The Georgia woman was shopping at her neighborhood Target this week when she went into labor. Lucky for her, Caris Lockwood happened to be there at the same time. And Lockwood is a labor and delivery nurse.

So, right by the store’s entrance, Lockwood putting her experience to work. And with an assist from Target employees, she delivered St. Preux’s baby : a healthy 7 lb. 10 oz boy.

Christie Asks Governor’s Candidates To Help Attract Amazon

“Caris was God-sent and amazing. She was sweet and caring and exceeded everyone’s expectations. She went way over far and beyond,” St. Preux said after the delivery, according to a statement from Piedmont Healthcare. That’s the hospital where Lockwood works.

CNN was unable to reach the new mom or Lockwood.

“We commend the nurses and medical staff, as well as the Target team members, who jumped in to help a woman who delivered a baby in a Target store in Georgia. We’re happy to hear that the mother and baby are doing well and wish them all the best,” Target spokeswoman Jenna Reck said in a statement to CNN.

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2017 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch