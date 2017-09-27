Dance Studio Owner Spearheading Collection Effort For Puerto Rico

PENNSAUKEN, N.J. (CBS) — A Camden County couple with ties to Puerto Rico is spearheading a collection effort for the island ravaged by Hurricane Maria.

Algorhythm dance studio in Pennsauken has become a hub for non-perishable items to be sent down to Puerto Rico.

“The island is really in distress.”

Owner Jessica Rodriguez says she and her husband are collecting diapers, bottles of water and personal hygiene products. The items will be sent in a 45-foot cargo container, secured by another local business owner.

“She is also taking a team, personally, to Puerto Rico, doctors, nurses and construction workers, and then they are going to distribute kits to every family they come across.”

Rodriguez says they just recently heard from family, who have no food, water or power.

“Just feeling like you can’t do anything for them, and you don’t know what they need, and you want to get stuff to them, so it was really heart breaking.”

The pair will also host a Latin dance workshop and a competition this Saturday, with all proceeds benefiting the the Unite for Puerto Rico Foundation.