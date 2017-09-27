Jake Elliott Named NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — This was a no-brainer.

22-year-old Eagles kicker Jake Elliott has been named NFC Special Teams player of the week, for Week 3.

Elliott drilled a 61-yard field goal — the longest in Eagles history — to beat the Giants with no time remaining and push the Birds to 2-1, and 2-0 against the NFC East.

It was Elliott’s second game with the team, as he was acquired after Week 1 to replace the injured Caleb Sturgis.

Carson Wentz was mic’d up during the field goal and said he would give Elliott his game check, if the field goal was successful. A video of Elliott’s mom and stepdad reacting the field goal went viral.

“It’s kind of all a blur to me,” Elliott said after the game. “I don’t really know. All I know is that the ball was in the air for a really long time and it was real close to that right upright.”

