Independence Blue Cross To Offer Plans On Local ACA Marketplace Despite Challenges In Washington

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Independence Blue Cross says it will be offering plans on the Affordable Care Act marketplace for next year, despite uncertainties about whether the Trump administration will enforce and fund the law. However, how much the plans will cost is still up in the air.

Independence Blue Cross issued a statement saying it seriously considered not offering plans this year but decided its commitment to consumers made it necessary. “Hundreds of thousands of people are counting on us,” it said.

Subsidiaries QCC and Keystone will each offer plans in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The Insurance Department had asked the companies to submit rate increase requests based on four scenarios, including that the individual mandate is not enforced and that cost-sharing for low-income customers is not funded.

Keystone asked for rate increases in the three to 12 percent range, QCC 12 to 15 percent.

The Insurance Department expects to set rates next month. Enrollment opens November 1, but with no advertising, there will be fewer navigators to help and website shutdowns on weekends.