High School Estimates Infestation Of More Than 1,000 Bats

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah high school has closed its bat-infested auditorium and removed about 800 of the nocturnal animals.
Davis County School District spokesman Chris Williams said Wednesday that bat removal experts on Monday and Tuesday removed about 400 bats each night from Layton High School’s auditorium.
Williams says the bats were discovered a week ago but no students or staff members had any contact with the bats.
He says several events in the auditorium have been canceled. It’s unclear when all the bats will be removed but it’s estimated there’s more than 1,000.
Williams says the building will need to be cleaned one the bats are gone.
Layton High is the second school grappling with bats in two weeks. Salt Lake City’s West High School canceled after school programs last week to remove more than 300 bats.
