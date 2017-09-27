Efforts Underway To Help Florida Shelter Animals Impacted By Hurricane Irma

By John McDevitt
Filed Under: Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, John McDevitt, KYW Newsradio, pspca

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is taking in some cats and dogs from Florida to aid in the displaced pet situation in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

About a dozen dogs and cats were transported to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters. Some of them will go to shelters in New York. The dogs will be quarantined for two weeks before the public can adopt the animals. The cats can be adopted shortly.

Pitbull Sends Private Plane To Puerto Rico To Transport Cancer Patients

“We are making ourselves available to do whatever we can do,” said Julie Klim, the PSPCA’s CEO. “And so these animals initially that are coming in from Florida, the goal was to open up the shelters and clear out animals that were in the shelters to make the space available for displaced pets that are all ready there, so animals that can eventually be reunited with their home. So these are shelter animals that can come north and find homes here.”

Bruce Willis Spotted Dining In Philly

The adoption fees for the shelter animals from Florida will be waived.

More information  is available at the PSPCA website. 

More from John McDevitt
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch