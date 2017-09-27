Efforts Underway To Help Florida Shelter Animals Impacted By Hurricane Irma

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Pennsylvania SPCA is taking in some cats and dogs from Florida to aid in the displaced pet situation in the wake of Hurricane Irma.

About a dozen dogs and cats were transported to the PSPCA’s Erie Avenue headquarters. Some of them will go to shelters in New York. The dogs will be quarantined for two weeks before the public can adopt the animals. The cats can be adopted shortly.

“We are making ourselves available to do whatever we can do,” said Julie Klim, the PSPCA’s CEO. “And so these animals initially that are coming in from Florida, the goal was to open up the shelters and clear out animals that were in the shelters to make the space available for displaced pets that are all ready there, so animals that can eventually be reunited with their home. So these are shelter animals that can come north and find homes here.”

The adoption fees for the shelter animals from Florida will be waived.

More information is available at the PSPCA website.