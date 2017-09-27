Crews Respond To Explosion At Bakery

HADDON HEIGHTS, N.J. (CBS) — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to an explosion inside a Camden County bakery.
Camden County Public Safety say reports came in around 2:40 p.m. of an explosion inside Del Buono’s Bakery at 319 South Black Horse Pike in Haddon Heights.
The building was occupied at the time, but no injuries have been reported.
No other businesses or homes are in any danger and have not been evacuated.
The situation has been placed under control, but the fire department is on the scene awaiting PGW crews.