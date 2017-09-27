Married Correction Officers, Their Children Save 2 Military Members In Fiery Car Crash

GOLDSBORO, Md. (CBS) — Two military members were rescued from a fiery car crash by two Delaware Department of Correction officers and their children.

Kent County Probation and Parole Officer Jessica Vorous, Correctional Officer Gabe Vorous and their children saved the two men after their vehicle crashed into a tree and caught fire in Goldsboro, Maryland.

The two military members were on their way to being deployed at the time of the crash.

“Thanks to quick action by the Vorous family, two military members’ lives were saved,” said the state’s Department of Correction. “Even off the clock, the jobs of Correctional and Probation & Parole Officers are never done.”

