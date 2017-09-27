DEVELOPING: Crews Respond To Explosion At Bakery In Camden County

City Launches Initiative To Reduce Energy Usage

By Mike DeNardo
Filed Under: Global Warming, KYW Newsradio, mayor kenney, Mike DeNardo

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is launching an effort to cut municipal energy usage — and to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.

In 84-degree sunshine in front of the Art Museum, city officials told reporters about the new plan to reduce energy consumption. Council President Darrell Clarke couldn’t help but joke.

“If anybody doesn’t believe in global warming,” he said, “they need to come to this press conference!”

Mayor Jim Kenney says by buying wind and solar power and using it more efficiently, the city plans to follow the Paris Climate Accord, even if the U.S. has pulled out.

“We’ve made a commitment that Philadelphia will continue to meet the goals of the Paris Climate Accord to reduce our carbon emissions by 80-percent by 2050,” the mayor said.

One place the strategy will take shape is in renovations at the Philadelphia Museum of Art, where Gail Harrity is president.

“Steam distribution or new lighting systems, all have an impact on reducing energy consumption,” she said.

The city is seeking proposals from wind, solar and other renewable energy sources.

