Chinese Chef Uses Office Equipment To Cook

CHINA (CBS) — When we want a hot breakfast at work, we have to bring in the griddle from home.

But a Chinese office worker has a different idea.

The office worker calls herself Ms. Yeah, and her video of using the central processing unit of a computer to make a Crepe is a viral hit.

The 23-year-old’s videos are now on YouTube and she wants to expand outside her home country.

She recently did a live show in Hong Kong.

