Carson Wentz: ‘Jake Elliott And I Got This Worked Out’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The video of Carson Wentz mic’d up during Jake Elliott’s game winning field goal on Sunday has officially gone viral.

Everyone is talking about the video, where Wentz promises Elliott his game check if he makes the 61-yard field goal — which, of course, he did.

Related: Watch: Merrill Reese, Rickie Ricardo Call The Jake Elliott FG

While no one is exactly sure of the amount of a Wentz game check, a big debate has developed: Should Wentz give Elliott his game check or not?

94WIP Morning Show Angelo Cataldi doesn’t think he should and former NFL player, now analyst, Ross Tucker agreed with him on Wednesday morning.

Should Carson Wentz give Jake Elliott last Sunday's game check? — WIP Morning Show (@WIPMorningShow) September 27, 2017

In the heat of battle, Carson Wentz said he'd give the kicker $31,000 if 61-yard FG was good. So should Wentz pay the money? Hell, no! — Angelo Cataldi (@AngeloCataldi) September 27, 2017

Wentz responded on Wednesday morning, saying him and Elliott have it “worked out.”

Well that escalated quickly… but don't worry, @jake_elliott22 and I got this worked out… — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) September 27, 2017

Wentz’s teammate Torrey Smith agrees with Cataldi.

🗣You were joking! Don't let them get you out of your money 😂😂😂 https://t.co/ZzDlfaAbGb — Torrey Smith (@TorreySmithWR) September 27, 2017

What do you say?