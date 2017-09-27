Carson Wentz: ‘Jake Elliott And I Got This Worked Out’

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Eagles

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The video of Carson Wentz mic’d up during Jake Elliott’s game winning field goal on Sunday has officially gone viral.

Everyone is talking about the video, where Wentz promises Elliott his game check if he makes the 61-yard field goal — which, of course, he did.

While no one is exactly sure of the amount of a Wentz game check, a big debate has developed: Should Wentz give Elliott his game check or not?

94WIP Morning Show Angelo Cataldi doesn’t think he should and former NFL player, now analyst, Ross Tucker agreed with him on Wednesday morning.

Wentz responded on Wednesday morning, saying him and Elliott have it “worked out.”

Wentz’s teammate Torrey Smith agrees with Cataldi.

What do you say?

