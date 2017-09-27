Officials Issue Order To Tear Down Camden High School

By David Madden
Filed Under: Camden High School

CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials have issued the order to tear down Camden High School, even as alumni and neighbors of the century old building fight to save at least a part of the structure.

A federal lawsuit was filed back in July but no action has been taken on it. So the state School Development Authority has given the go-ahead for demolition.

A Philadelphia firm has been awarded a $6.7 million contract. Demolition won’t start until asbestos removal and abatement work is completed.

Camden High students have already been moved in anticipation of the four-year, $133 million plan to erect a new Camden High on the site, to be paid for by the state.

Activists are hoping to, at the very least, retain an iconic tower as part of the new building.

Plaintiffs in the lawsuit have not been available for comment.

