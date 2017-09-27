Brent Musburger On Tony Romo: ‘Stop The Hype’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Ex-Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo is drawing rave reviews as a new NFL TV analyst for CBS this season.

Romo has been correctly predicting the plays before they happen.

Retweeted Jack Fritz (@Jack_Fritz34): Tony Romo's going to be so good at this. pic.twitter.com/Sy2fxne2Um https://t.co/hQvkdCTNlH — Curtis Rush (@CurtisGRush) September 12, 2017

But retired play-by-play announcing legend Brent Musburger is not impressed. He says, “Stop the hype.”

“Tony, get off it, okay?” Musburger said on his podcast via AwfulAnnouncing.com. “First of all, you’re intruding on your play-by-play man Jim Nantz, who’s just trying to give us the scene. We like to watch the game, okay? Here’s a memo, to all the people who are like ‘Oh, this is great!’ It’s not going to happen. The more years you spend away from the league, you’re going to know less and less about the personnel that’s out on the field. So I’m blowing a stop the hype, right now.”