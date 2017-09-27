Ben Simmons Calls Donald Trump ‘An Idiot’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It seems as though every athletes is voicing their opinion on President Donald Trump, after he made comments about National Anthem protests during NFL games.

The latest athlete to blast the president is Sixers budding star Ben Simmons.

“I think he’s an idiot,” Simmons told Fox Sports News 500 at media day. “If we were in Australia right now, a lot of people would call him a [expletive] head, and that’s how I personally feel.”

Last week, Trump upset the sports world with his comments.

“Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, to say, ‘Get that son of a [expletive] off the field right now. Out! He’s fired. He’s fired!’” Trump said.

Trump also went after Stephen Curry on Twitter, rescinding his White House invitation, prompting LeBron James to join in.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

U bum @StephenCurry30 already said he ain't going! So therefore ain't no invite. Going to White House was a great honor until you showed up! — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 23, 2017

“Some of the comments he’s just made about players, the NFL, the anthem,” Simmons said. “Everyone respects America, and everyone thinks America is a great country, but he’s the wrong person to be in charge of it.

“I think, as a man, you’re not supposed to be tweeting like that, saying remarks about women, what people should be doing, how you talk to leaders of other countries, and putting America in a situation where it doesn’t need to be like that.”

Simmons’ teammate, J.J. Redick, also made some strong anti-Trump comments at media day.

“Our active, sitting president is calling NFL players ‘sons of [expletive]’ and is going after Steph Curry and LeBron, who have done more for sports and culture and African-American communities than anyone — it’s surreal,” Redick said. “I agree with what LeBron said — his use of the presidency and what it represents is not what it represented to me a year ago. It’s not what it represented to me with Barack Obama or George W. Bush or Bill Clinton. Those are the presidents that I knew as a young person and as an adult, and his presidency doesn’t represent that, the White House doesn’t represent that.”