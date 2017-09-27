Asthma And Antibiotics

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When children or adults suffer an asthma attack, there are usually two key factors at play: either the airways constrict — get smaller– or there is a buildup of secretion-like substances that help obstruct the flow of air.

There are cases where a bacterial infection can lead to an asthma attack, but it is not very common.

Nevertheless, according to a new report from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands, children with asthma are more likely to be prescribed antibiotics for the treatment of asthma attacks, even though there is no evidence that they need them any more than children without asthma.

The big problem here is that prescribing antibiotics that are unnecessary could lead to drug resistance and a greater risk of infection down the road.

Although there are times when antibiotics are necessary, it needs to be realized that asthma is common, it is an ongoing condition.