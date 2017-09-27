5 Mid-Week Eagles Updates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson addressed the media moments ago. Here’s what you need to know.

5. Rodney McLeod looks like he’s going to play on Sunday

Doug Pederson says Rodney McLeod will practice today. #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 27, 2017

4. Ronald Darby is progressing well

#Eagles CB Ronald Darby is progressing well, according to Doug Pederson's. Sunday will be 3 weeks into 4-6 week timetable. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 27, 2017

Darby could return as early as Week 6 – Thursday, October 12th at Carolina. More likely, he’ll return in Week 7 – Monday, October 23rd vs. Washington with the extra days off.

3. Bad news: Hicks and Cox still not practicing

Fletcher Cox and Jordan Hicks will miss practice again today. #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 27, 2017

This puts their Week 4 status in jeopardy.

2. Kenjon Barner could be the Eagles’ new punt returner

Doug Pederson says RB Kenjon Barner will be among the players returning punts at practice. #Eagles — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 27, 2017

Barner has three career punt returns with the Eagles in 2015 and 2016. They went for: -3, 0, and 22 yards.

1. Jason Kelce gets the day off

Pederson says Jason Kelce is healthy but will be resting today. Wisniewski will be at center and Warmack will be at LG. #Eagles — Brandon Lee Gowton (@BrandonGowton) September 27, 2017

Did you know: Kelce was the Eagles’ second highest graded player last week, per Pro Football Focus.