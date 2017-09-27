5 Mid-Week Eagles Updates

By Andrew Porter

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson addressed the media moments ago. Here’s what you need to know.

 

5. Rodney McLeod looks like he’s going to play on Sunday

4. Ronald Darby is progressing well

Darby could return as early as Week 6 – Thursday, October 12th at Carolina. More likely, he’ll return in Week 7 – Monday, October 23rd vs. Washington with the extra days off.

3. Bad news: Hicks and Cox still not practicing 

This puts their Week 4 status in jeopardy.

2. Kenjon Barner could be the Eagles’ new punt returner 

Barner has three career punt returns with the Eagles in 2015 and 2016. They went for: -3, 0, and 22 yards.

1. Jason Kelce gets the day off 

Did you know: Kelce was the Eagles’ second highest graded player last week, per Pro Football Focus

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch