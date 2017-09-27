5 Mid-Week Eagles Updates

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Doug Pederson addressed the media moments ago. Here’s what you need to know.
5. Rodney McLeod looks like he’s going to play on Sunday
4. Ronald Darby is progressing well
Darby could return as early as Week 6 – Thursday, October 12th at Carolina. More likely, he’ll return in Week 7 – Monday, October 23rd vs. Washington with the extra days off.
3. Bad news: Hicks and Cox still not practicing
This puts their Week 4 status in jeopardy.
2. Kenjon Barner could be the Eagles’ new punt returner
Barner has three career punt returns with the Eagles in 2015 and 2016. They went for: -3, 0, and 22 yards.
1. Jason Kelce gets the day off
Did you know: Kelce was the Eagles’ second highest graded player last week, per Pro Football Focus.