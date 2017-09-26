Zeoli Show Log 09.26.17

3pm- While Donald Trump currently exchanges verbal barbs with the NFL, in 2015, Barack Obama had his own confrontation with the league when he had his administration attempt to remove trademark protections from the Washington Redskins due to what he considered an offensive team name.
3:20pm-Chris Isola and Tony Boyle join the show to talk about the Marine Corps-Law Enforcement Foundation Gala where General John Kelly will be guest of honor.
3:35pm- Rep. Al Green, a member of the Congressional Black Caucus, says he will force a floor vote to impeach President Trump.
3:40pm- Rep. Maxine Waters argued that Trump should be impeached based upon, what she believes is, racism—citing his criticisms of NFL players as proof.
3:45pm- In tonight’s primary battle, Alabama Republicans will choose between Judge Roy Moore and sitting Senator Luther Strange. Donald Trump has backed Strange, however, according to polling, Moore is projected to win by 10 points.
3:50pm- According to a new poll, Phil Murphy currently sits on a 19 point lead over Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno in their New Jersey Gubernatorial race.
4pm- Tennessee Senator Bob Corker announced that he will seek reelection in 2018.
4:10pm- NBA coach Greg Popovich stated that he believes white people are born with a head start in life and that they “need to be made uncomfortable” in order for change to occur.
4:25pm- In an interview with Charlie Rose, Hillary Clinton blamed Rudy Giuliani for bullying former FBI Director James Comey to reopen the investigation into her private email server.
4:30pm- While debating healthcare, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Sen. Lindsey Graham disagreed about the definition of “socialized medicine.”