Temple Owls Face Questions At Quaterback

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The quarterback position was one of the big question marks coming into the season for Temple. After four weeks, the position under center is again coming under question.

Logan Marchi got off to a strong start over the first three weeks as the Owls started off the 2017 campaign at 2-1. However, Marchi struggled against USF on Thursday and was benched after throwing three interceptions. Frank Nutile replaced Marchi and went 4-for-12 with an interception. It is anybody’s guess will be under center on Saturday when the Owls play. Nutile says both he and Marchi will be ready just in case their number is called.

“We’re all trying to maximize our reps right now and just get ready to play,” said Nutile. “Whoever is in there is going to be ready to go and get back on track. Last week kind of stunk, but we’re in the film room every night getting ready for Houston and we’re excited to go.”

The quarterbacks were hardly the only ones at fault in the 43-7 blowout loss to South Florida. However, both accepted their share of the blame and Marchi knows whoever is under center will have to play better on Saturday against Houston.

“I’ve got to make better decisions with the ball,” Marchi said. “I didn’t do that last week. Getting on to next week, we’re going to make better decisions and the offense is going to look better.”

Marchi is hoping his experience over the first part of the season will result in another chance to start at quarterback. Nutile is hoping for his opportunity as well and was happy to get snaps in live action last week despite the defeat in South Florida.

“I think it felt pretty good to get out there,” said Nutile. “I think I made some good throws and I think I made some mistakes. I cleaned a lot of mistakes up on tape, so I’m excited and hopefully, ready to get another opportunity.”

Whichever quarterback steps under center, all of the Owls are eager to put the USF blowout behind them. After winning the conference title last year, Marchi and his teammates are hoping to quickly get back into contention.

“You’ve just got to move on,” Marchi said. “It’s football. Wins and losses come all the time. The best part about last week is that it is last week and we’re onto next week.”

But will it be Marchi or Nutile who gets the start? Only Geoff Collins knows and the head coach isn’t ready to reveal his answer.

“They’re all our quarterbacks,” said Collins. “I know there’s a story there and I know people are trying to get a story and I appreciate it because people care. These guys are young guys getting a lot of reps right now and they’re trying as hard as they can to be the best possible quarterbacks that they can be.”