16-Year-Old Honored For Helping Homebound People Get Food For Pets

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A teenage girl who helps homebound people ensure that their pets are nourished is the latest person to be named a “New Jersey Hero.”
First Lady Mary Pat Christie announced the honor for 16-year-old Jordyn Cascone on Tuesday. The Mercer County girl is the founder of Jordyn’s Cause 4 Paws.
Study: Pennsylvania, New Jersey Rank Top 5 Best States For Teachers
The program began as a Girl Scout Silver Award project. But Cascone continued and further developed it into a nonprofit that has partnered with Meals on Wheels.
Cause 4 Paws provides food for dogs, cats, birds and fish and distributes roughly 150 pet meals a month to 40 households. The organization has delivered more than 50,000 pet food meals since 2014 and spends nearly $8,000 a year on maintaining a pet food supply.
(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)