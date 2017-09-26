16-Year-Old Honored For Helping Homebound People Get Food For Pets

Filed Under: Talkers

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A teenage girl who helps homebound people ensure that their pets are nourished is the latest person to be named a “New Jersey Hero.”

First Lady Mary Pat Christie announced the honor for 16-year-old Jordyn Cascone on Tuesday. The Mercer County girl is the founder of Jordyn’s Cause 4 Paws.

Study: Pennsylvania, New Jersey Rank Top 5 Best States For Teachers

The program began as a Girl Scout Silver Award project. But Cascone continued and further developed it into a nonprofit that has partnered with Meals on Wheels.

Cause 4 Paws provides food for dogs, cats, birds and fish and distributes roughly 150 pet meals a month to 40 households. The organization has delivered more than 50,000 pet food meals since 2014 and spends nearly $8,000 a year on maintaining a pet food supply.

(Copyright 2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Getaway Guide To Autumn Birding
Enter Today
Things To Do

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch