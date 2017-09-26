Philly Sleep Campaign Aims At Lowering Infant Mortality Rate

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A campaign is now underway in Philadelphia to help reduce the infant mortality rate.

According to officials, each year 30 infants in the city die in their sleep from preventable causes like accidental suffocation.

“In an effort to alleviate higher infant mortality rate, the health commissioner started a program where we would assist families who could not afford a place for the babies to sleep,” said Annette Frazier.

That program, which officially launched Tuesday is called Safe Sleep Philly.

Annette Frazier is their Safe Sleep instructor. She says their message is same room, different beds, better rest for all.

They’re giving out free pack and play sleepers to families who want one to help them implement safe sleeping in their homes.

“I will do a demonstration and show them how to set it up, and then they also do the demonstration behind me to show me that they learned how to properly assemble it,” said Frazier.

Frazier says they also educate parents on the best safe sleeping practices for parents and infants.