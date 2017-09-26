Police: Man Wanted For Setting Car On Fire

BENSALEM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities seek the public’s help in identifying and locating a man they say set a car on fire in Bensalem.
The incident took place on September 20, when police say surveillance footage captured a man making several attempts to set the vehicle on fire.
Police say the man was wearing an Adidas hat, protective goggles, a bandanna across his face and distinctly pattern sneakers.
The man suspected of arson allegedly attempted to break the window of the car in order to pour gas inside of the vehicle but he failed. He then allegedly attempted to dip a rag in the gas tank to make the car explode.
Police ask anyone with information on the suspect to contact Bensalem Police at 215-633-3719.