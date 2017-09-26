Philly Orchestra Brings Hope, Inspiration To Those With Health Challenges

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)—This week the Philadelphia Orchestra is bringing hope and inspiration through music for people with health challenges.

The sound of music rang out at the Overbrook School for the Blind with five musicians from the world-famous Philadelphia Orchestra.

Gabby Zachwieja, 16, lost vision in one eye because of a brain tumor.

“I loved it,” said Gabby on Tuesday’s performance.

“Even though they can’t see, it’s actually more special because they’re so attuned to our sounds,” said Yumi Kendall.

The orchestra’s HEAR initiative promotes health, and champions music education, with broad access to performances.

“Music in the life of an individual who’s blind or visually impaired takes on special meaning and purpose,” said Todd Reeves, with the Overbrook School for the Blind.

Philadelphia Orchestra Donates Instruments To Aspiring Musicians

In addition to listening, students also heard from the musicians who get to have a special interaction with the audience.

The series of concerts will culminate Thursday evening at Verizon Hall with the first-ever sensory-friendly concert for children and adults with sensitivities, along with cognitive and learning differences.

To learn more CLICK HERE.