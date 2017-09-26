Philadelphia Hospital Helps Bridge Language Barriers In Healthcare

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — When you’re sick and are trying to make your way through the medical community it can be difficult, but it’s worse if you don’t speak the language.
Imagine trying to make medical appointments or understand your diagnoses when you don’t speak English and your doctor doesn’t speak Russian or Ukrainian.
That’s a real problem for many patients in the Einstein Healthcare community.
Lora Bederman is the Russian Patient Care Coordinator who goes into the hospital, the doctor’s office and the patient’s home to make sure that language isn’t a barrier.
“Many of them are unable to schedule appointments, such as diagnostic testing, specialist offices, transportation, waiver services, meals on wheels, federation housing, section 8 and so forth,” she says.
Bederman speaks English, Russian and Ukrainian and says the rewarding parting is finding out that a patient’s stress level is reduced because they’ve received the care they need.
“When I see that patients don’t have stress and they’re smiling and they’re happy and this tells me the program is so successful.”