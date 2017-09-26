1 Killed, 2 Injured In North Philadelphia Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One man is dead and two others were injured in a triple shooting in North Philadelphia overnight.

Police were called to the 600 block of Perth Place around 1 a.m. for a report of a shooting. Once on scene, they found two men – ages 26 and 58. One had been shot in the hip, while the other had been shot in the leg and hip. Both are hospitalized.

Witnesses pointed out a third victim to police, a man in his 20s or 30s who had been shot in the back. He was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Investigators say more than a dozen shots were fired, and reported seeing only one shooter who was wearing a mask and dark clothing.

Police hope surveillance videos from the area will help in their investigation.

