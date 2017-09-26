NCAA Coaches Among 10 Charged With Fraud And Corruption

NEW YORK (AP/CBS) — Federal prosecutors have announced charges of fraud and corruption in college basketball, including against four coaches.

The coaches work at Oklahoma State, Auburn University, Arizona and the University of Southern California.

ESPN’s Darren Rovell reports Jim Gatto, the head of sports marketing at Adidas, is also involved in the alleged scandal.

Names in alleged corruption scandal: Auburn's Chuck Person, Oklahoma State's Lamont Evans & Jim Gatto, head of sports marketing at adidas. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2017

Feds allege that Chuck Person agreed to $50K deal to steer player to agent, who was former NBA official & custom clothier Rishan Michel. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2017

Feds: adidas head of sports marketing Jim Gatto, with others, paid high school players to go to adidas schools, then sign with adidas later. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2017

Agent said to be involved in kickback scheme, Christian Dawkins, was fired by ASM for running up $42,000 in Uber charges on player's dime. — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 26, 2017

They were among 10 people charged in New York City federal court. Others included managers, financial advisers and representatives of a major international sportswear company. The details will be discussed at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon.

In court papers, prosecutors said the FBI has since 2015 been investigating the criminal influence of money on charges and student-athletes who participate in intercollegiate basketball governed by the NCAA.

They said the probe has revealed numerous instances of bribes paid by athlete advisers, including financial advisers and associate basketball coaches, to assistant and associate basketball coaches to exert influence over student athletes.