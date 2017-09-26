Philadelphia Orchestra Donates Instruments To Aspiring Musicians

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –– The Philadelphia Orchestra is hitting the road this week in various city neighborhoods for instrument donations and ensemble performances to spread the word about classical music to youngsters.
At Esperanza Academy Charter School in Hunting Park, 35 members of the orchestra – strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion – introduced sixth through 12th graders to Mozart and others.
Esperanza President, Reverend Luis Cortes says many of his students don’t have access to musical instruments.
“Either through culture or through class economics,” said Cortes.
Orchestra President and CEO Allison Vulgamore says, “Many in this beautiful Latino community have an affinity for music that is precious, but being able to touch a classical instrument and deciding whether you want to try that, is new.”
Through the Eastman Music Company, the Orchestra is donating ten instruments to Esperanza student musicians. Reverend Cortes says they will pass along their current instruments to others who are just starting their musical journey.
“This will push them forward. Through hard work, you can get a reward, which is really important,” said Cortes.