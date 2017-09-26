Eagles Studs And Duds: Week 3

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — OK, the number one Week 3 Eagles stud is probably obvious. Rookie kicker Jake Elliott set about every record with his 61-yard walk-off field goal.

But who else makes this week’s list?

Duds

3. Carson Wentz

Wentz wasn’t horrible by any means, as he completed 21 of 31 passes on the day, but he did miss a couple of big throws. He had a grade of just 39.6 per Pro Football Focus when he was being pressured.

2. Alshon Jeffery

It wasn’t a horrendous game for Jeffery, but Janorice Jenkins definitely got the best of him. Jeffery was targeted eight times, catching just four of those balls for 56 yards. The Eagles are going to need more from their top wideout.

1. Jalen Mills

Jalen Mills was targeted 21 times this week. That's the most of any CB in a single week in the last 10 years. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 25, 2017

Odell Beckham Jr. caught nine of 13 targets for 79 yards and two touchdowns. Mills was getting thrown at all day, and Eli Manning was getting the ball out quickly and efficiently in the second half.

Studs

3. Tim Jernigan

This was Jernigan’s best game as an Eagle. Jernigan picked it up for an injured Fletcher Cox and recorded three pressures, a QB hit, and two hurries.

2. Patrick Robinson

Opposite Mills, Robinson received a PFF grade of 88.3 — the highest graded Eagle. Robinson recorded five tackles, one for a loss, and three passes defended. He also had an interception. He did give up a long touchdown to Sterling Shepard, though.

1. Jake Elliott