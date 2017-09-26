Doug Pederson Post Game Speech: ‘Where’s Mr. Elliott?’

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — “Where’s Mr. Elliott?”

Doug Pederson called out rookie kicker Jake Elliott in his post game press conference on Sunday. Elliott, of course, nailed a game winning 61-yard field goal — the longest in franchise history. The Eagles released Pederson’s speech Monday evening.

“That gives you a little glimpse of where we can go,” Pederson said. “Great job men, so proud of you guys.”

Malcolm Jenkins ended the video with his now famous 1-2-3, “We all we got.” 4-5-6, “We all we need” chant.

The Eagles head to L.A. to face the Chargers on Sunday.

