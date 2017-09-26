Delaware County Produce Company Takes Philly Iron Chef To Court

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Delaware County produce company says several restaurants owned by a famous Iron Chef haven’t been paying their produce bills, and now they’ve taken the case to a Philadelphia judge.
A wholesale produce company in Folcroft called Farm Art has filed a lawsuit in the Court of Common Pleas alleging a number of restaurants and a catering business owned by Jose Garces owes more than $120,000.
Distrito, Garces Trading Company, Tinto, UrbanFarm, Volver and The Garces Trading Company — all under the umbrella name The Garces Group – are named in the suit, filed September 13.
The Plantiff, William Jefferson, says “despite frequent demands,” the businesses failed to pay within the 30 days agreed upon by both sides.
The Garces Group released a statement saying in part:
“Our relationships with our vendors are of the utmost importance to us and we are working to resolve this quickly and amicably.”