Construction On Schedule For Reading Viaduct Trail

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Supporters of a project to transform an abandoned rail line into a 3 mile urban greenway say construction remains on scheduled toward completion of the first part of the project early next year.

If you duck down Noble Street, just off North Broad, by the old trolley car you can see construction crews and heavy equipment perched atop the Reading Viaduct.

Michael Garden, Vice Chair of Friends of the Rail says the quarter mile section known as “Phase One” is really beginning to take shape.

“Most recently they’ve been pouring cement, which will serve as a new decking underneath what will be become pathways and planting areas,” he said.

And for the kids, a play area designed to reflect the old neighborhoods gritty, industrial past.

“Overtop Calowhill Street there will be four industrial scale swings with big heavy steel armatures and chains and large timber seating for them,” he said.

Center City District is managing the project and expects to hold a ribbon cutting as early as January.

The overarching goal is to eventually connect 10 neighborhoods through a 3-mile green pedestrian and bicycle pathway.

It could take up to 15 years to complete the entire project which will eventually end near the Art Museum connecting Center City with Fairmount Park.