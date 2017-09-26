Mic’d Up Carson Wentz: ‘I’ll Give Jake Elliott My Game Check If He Makes It’

By Andrew Porter
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — We’ve seen and heard all the calls, angles, and photos of Jake Elliott’s historic 61-yard field goal to beat the Giants.

But we haven’t seen or heard Carson Wentz mic’d up on the sideline.

In a video release by the Eagles on Tuesday, you can hear Wentz say, “I’ll give him my game check if he makes it.”

The Eagles recently signed Elliott, 22, off the Bengals practice squad after Caleb Sturgis suffered a quad injury. Elliott’s salary is around the league minimum at $465,000. Wentz, the Eagles’ No. 2 overall pick in 2016, signed a four-year deal worth $26,676,338.

Wentz’s 2017 base salary is $1,662,561 according to overthecap.com, or approximately $103,910 per game.

