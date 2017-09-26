Brett Brown: ‘Our Goal Is To Make Playoffs’

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: sixers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 2017-18 Philadelphia 76ers have on clear goal in mind — make the playoffs.

Markelle Fultz has pretty much guaranteed it will happen, J.J. Redick hasn’t shied away from it, and Joel Embiid talked about last season.

On Tuesday — the first day of practice — head coach Brett Brown admitted it.

The team’s 2016 No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons was back at practice, after missing his entire first NBA season to a foot injury.

Embiid continues to recover from last season’s meniscus surgery and has not yet been cleared for five-on-five play.

With Fultz, Embiid, Redick, Simmons, Robert Covington, and Dario Saric the Sixers — if healthy (of course) — should be able to make some noise in the eastern conference.

