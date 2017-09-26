Best Places For Iced Coffee In Philadelphia

By Kelly Neilson



Iced Coffee and cold brew have become very popular within the last few years, with new coffee shops springing up all over the place that put great effort into creating the perfect, refreshing drink. If you’re looking for a place to grab an iced coffee in Philadelphia, read on.

La Colombe Coffee Roasters

130 South 19th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 563-0860

www.lacolombe.com

La Colombe Coffee Roasters started in Rittenhouse Square in 1994 and has become one of the most famous coffee companies in the city. In the past few years, it has grown substantially, and its draft latte has become a staple for many. It’s available in stores via can or head to one of its four Philly locations to try it from the tap. La Colombe also serves cold-pressed coffee straight from the tap, along with a mix of the draft latte and cold brew.

HubBub Coffee

3736 Spruce St.

Philadelphia, PA 19104

(215) 387-0700

HubBub Coffee started as a small coffee truck, but has grown to include two locations – one in Philly and one in Radnor. HubBub likes to think of “coffee from the cold perspective” and puts great effort into creating the perfect glass of cold brew, all house-made. They offer cold brew growlers, so you’ll be able to enjoy a delicious iced coffee in the comfort of your home or office.

Greenstreet Coffee Roasters

1101 Spruce St.

Philadelphia, PA 19107

(610) 504-3934

www.greenstreetcoffee.com 1101 Spruce St.Philadelphia, PA 19107(610) 504-3934

Greenstreet Coffee roasts its coffee in South Philadelphia and serves it by the cup in Center City. This coffee company is greatly concerned with roasting and brewing great tasting, responsible and sustainable coffee. GreenStreet coffee offers cold brew that has been steeped for 24 hours and is very drinkable.

Related: Top Spots For Locally Roasted Coffee In Philadelphia

Good Karma Cafe

331 S. 22nd St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

(215) 546-1479

www.thegoodkarmacafe.com 331 S. 22nd St.Philadelphia, PA 19103(215) 546-1479

Good Karma Cafe has three locations in Philadelphia all of which sell fair-trade and organic coffee. It serves refreshing iced coffees and drinks, including the seasonal iced cherry and vanilla latte. Good Karma, unlike the majority of coffee shops, is opened until 10 p.m. every night, and is a great place to study or to grab some caffeine late-night. This cafe sells a strong and refreshing iced-coffee.

Nook Bakery & Coffee Bar

15 S. 20th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Nook Bakery & Coffee Bar roasts and serves its coffee in its cafe on 20th Street. Its house-brewed iced coffee is sustainable and unique and locally-sourced. Enjoy its fresh iced coffee with a baked good, made daily in small batches on-site. Its unique and comfortable interior will make you want to sit and stay awhile. Nook also serves deliciously fresh breakfast and lunch.

Related: Top Iced Coffee In Philadelphia