3 Sentenced For Robbery, Throat-Slashing Of Bucks County Man

BUCKS COUNTY, PA (CBS) — Long prison sentences for three people who robbed a Bucks County man and left him for dead after slashing his throat.

Back in November, Thomas Grimes woke up to two men with guns standing over him in his New Britain Township home.

He was bound with tape and pistol-whipped as the men demanded access to a safe and to his roommate’s valuables. Then, Daron Davis slashed his throat with a box-cutter and left him for dead, says Bucks County first assistant DA Gregg Shore.

“His life ended up being saved by a neighbor who called 911 after he came running out of his house with a tourniquet wrapped around his neck,” Shore said.

After life-saving — then voice-saving — surgery Grimes was able to testify against Davis and two others involved in the robbery.

Photo Credit: Bucks Co. District Attorney’s Office

Davis and co-defendant Arthur McCorkle were each sentenced to 25-50 years in prison, while Keliyah Reaves gets 11.5-23 years.

