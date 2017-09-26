28,000 Strollers Recalled Due To Fall Hazard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS)– The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says 28,000 strollers are being recalled because they can pose a fall hazard to infants.
The recall in for “J is for Jeep” brand cross-country all-terrain jogging strollers. The strollers have two wheels in the back and one smaller wheel in the front.
“J is for Jeep” is printed on the side of the stroller sun canopy and a star with a circle around it logo is printed on the front bottom of the seat and on the side of the stroller.
The strollers were sold at Target, Walmart and other stores between 2015 and 2016.
The company says at least one child fell from a stroller and suffered cuts and bruises.
