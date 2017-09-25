Weekend Box Office Report: ‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ Takes Gold

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Three attractions duked it out for box office supremacy over the weekend.

When the dust cleared, it was the sequel, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, the comedic action-adventure thriller with Colin Firth, that took the top spot, earning an estimated $39 million.

The runner-up was the holdover horror hit, It, which took in $30 million.
And third was the animated comedy, The LEGO Ninjago Movie, which took in $21-million.

Two other new titles also finished in the top ten:

The horror thriller, Friend Request, earned just over $2 million, good for seventh place. And the inspirational Jake Gyllenhaal drama, Stronger, placed ninth with just under $2 million.

Overall, industry-wide totals were slightly ahead of those of last weekend, and even further ahead of those of a year ago.

